The three-day festival will showcase dozens of local artists in venues around the town, alongside emerging acts currently making waves on the UK gig scene.

But this time, the stage at Shrewsbury Castle will host performances from big name acts including Beardyman, Nubiyan Twist and a soon-to-be-announced headliner.

A spokesperson for the festival said: "Loopfest receives no funding in 2024, and to balance the books Loopfest is proud to introduce nationally renowned artists to Shrewsbury's stage this year.

"These special events will be ticketed, providing an unparalleled experience for music enthusiasts and will ensure the event continues in 2025 and beyond."

The festivities are set to kick off on Friday, May 3 at Shrewsbury Castle with BBC Radio 6 Music's Chris Hawkin's Awesome Friends, featuring a headline act to be announced, supported by Adult Play and Passive Fix.

The excitement continues on Saturday, May 4, with Nubiyan Twist taking the stage from 5pm, supported by Fight the Bear and Jack Valero, son of singer Billy Bragg.

Sunday, May 5, promises an all-day extravaganza, starting at noon with Beardyman, supported by Greysha and The Uptown Monotones.

The party keeps going into the evening with Dutty Moonshine Big Band hitting the stage at 5pm, supported by Mighty Vipers and Zen Baseballbat.

In addition to the musical line-up, Loopfest will feature spoken word artists, child-friendly workshops, and crowd-inclusive street entertainment throughout the weekend – all of which are free of charge.

Tickets are now on sale at ticketloop.co.uk or loopfest.co.uk.