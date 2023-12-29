Charles Darwin festival to return for 21st year of celebrating Shrewsbury's famous son

Shrewsbury is gearing up to once again celebrate the life and works of famed naturalist Charles Darwin.

The 21st DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival focuses on the 'father of evolution' with a range of exhibitions, lectures and activities for all ages at venues across the town throughout February.

The first, a small exhibition of documents relating to Charles Darwin and his family home at The Mount, kicks off the festival on February 3 at the Shropshire Archives.

On February 9, a tour of St Mary's Church will explore the connection between St Mary's, Charles Darwin, and Samuel Butler, the former head of Shrewsbury School.

The following day, a team of notable academics, experts, and creative practitioners will examine various aspects of the life of the biologist's mother, Susannah Darwin at Darwin House (The Mount).

The annual memorial lecture will take place at the Theatre Severn on Sunday, February 11. This year's topic 'Darwin, Wallace, Huxley and Man's Place in Nature' will be hosted by a senior lecturer in natural sciences at Bangor University, Dr Isabella Winder.

For the younger budding biologists, on Darwin's birthday, February 12, a Darwin Lego Workshop will be held at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery on February 12, while those who share his birthday will be invited for a private tour of The Mount.

On the same day festival founder Jon King will lead the annual Darwin Toast and Tour from 12pm at the Morris Hall Courtyard.

Plenty more is on offer throughout the month, and full details can be found online at: darwin.originalshrewsbury.co.uk/events.