From theatre and music to fireworks - what's on in Shropshire this November

Fireworks at Weston Park

Wednesday, November 1: Chef, restaurateur and author Rick Stein is heading to The Holroyd Community Theatre in Weston Rhyn.

He’ll be at the theatre from 1.30pm to talk about his new book, in the event being promoted by Oswestry’s Booka Bookshop.

Rick Stein’s Simple Suppers features over 100 of his recipes and is packed with inspiration for midweek meals and casual get-togethers with friends, paired with stories that celebrate the simple things in life.

For all the details of upcoming Booka events in Oswestry and Chester, including talks from many authors, visit bookabookshop.co.uk/future-events

Wednesday, November 1 - Saturday November 4: Following their successful Spring show, And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie, Abbey Foregate Church Drama Group is excited to announce that their next production will be Enchanted April by Matthew Barber.

Director Helen Bryant knew that she wanted to stage the play several years ago but Covid intervened. She said: “It’s a gentle, romantic comedy of manners set in 1922 which sees a disparate group of ladies leave their downtrodden lives in England for an adventure in Italy with entertaining consequences.”

Starting at 7.30pm, the venue is St Nicholas’ Hall, Shrewsbury. Tickets: £12 for adults and £6 for those aged under 16. More details from 01743 247450 or 07951 862881 or email info@abbeydrama.com

Friday, November 3: Direct from the West End and after two sell-out tours, the fairytale of New York is the ultimate feel-good Irish-inspired Christmas show that is coming to Shrewsbury for the very first time.

From the producers of Seven Drunken Nights: The Story of The Dubliners, a sensational cast of singers, musicians and dancers perform all of your favourite Christmas songs including Driving Home For Christmas, Silent Night, White Christmas, and The Fairytale of New York, alongside some of the greatest Irish sing-along songs of all time.

Venue is Theatre Severn at 3pm and 7.30pm.Tickets are £28.50 from theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/fairytale-of-new-york

Friday, November 3: The World’s biggest Country Music Tribute Touring Show is coming to Telford Theatre in Oakengates.

This truly unique show is hosted by the star of The Show “The Dolly Parton Experience” TV and West End Dolly star Sarah Jayne. She has been performing as Dolly Parton for more than 28 years.

Joined by award-winning TV vocal impersonator Andy Crust, prepare to be taken on a journey back through time to meet the most influential icons to have shaped country music history. The show features award-winning impersonations of Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Billie Jo Spears, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, Tammy Wynette, Garth Brooks, John Denver, Glen Campbell and Canadian country superstar Shania Twain and includes The Country Superstars Band.

Prepare for an evening of million-selling hits drawn from a repertoire that includes 9 to 5, The Gambler, Islands in the Stream, Annie’s Song, Stand by Your Man, Ring of Fire, Crazy, Always on my Mind, Blanket on the Ground, Jolene, Lucille, Here You Come Again, That Don’t Impress Me Much, I Walk the Line, Take Me Home Country Roads, Man! I Feel Like a Woman, Coward of the County, Standing Outside the Fire, The Dance and Rhinestone Cowboy.

Tickets are £25.50. For more details visit telfordtheatre.com/whats-on/music/country-superstars/4877/

Saturday, November 4: A Victorian fireworks extravaganza will be held at Blists Hill Victorian Town from 6pm.

Soak up the carnival atmosphere as you explore the Victorian streets after dark. Steam will billow from the foundry at a casting demonstration and steam engines will be in action around the town.

Purchase drinks and nibbles from the New Inn Public House, and explore some of the most popular exhibits to see what Victorian life was like after dark!

The astonishing 18-minute firework display will be timed to music, and begins at 7.45pm.

Saturday, November 4, and Sunday, November 5: With a wide selection of handmade crafts and Christmas gifts from talented Shropshire craftspeople, you’re sure to find that special gift for family and friends at the Frost Fair in Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre.

The event is on from 10-4pm and entry is free.

Sunday, November 5: America’s Got Talent winner Paul Zerdin is back with a brand-new comedy show for 2023.

Join Paul and an array of ‘funny and sharp-tongued’ (Observer) creations including Sam, Albert, Baby, Roger the bodyguard and an urban fox, as he takes to the road with a show which promises that ‘when you are not laughing, you will simply be left in awe’ (Three Weeks).

As seen on Lost Voice Guy’s Christmas Comedy Club (ITV), Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (BBC1), The Royal Variety Performance (ITV), and Tonight At The London Palladium (ITV).

Tickets cost £22 and more details are available at theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/paul-zerdin

Sunday, November 5: A spectacular Bonfire Night display at a stately home on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border is promising families double the fun – with two fantastic fireworks displays for the price of one.

Weston Park’s bonfire and firework night on Sunday, November 5 will feature two dazzling fireworks displays, a giant bonfire and traditional fun fair, as well as a great selection of street food and refreshments. Gates open at 3pm, with the bonfire due to be lit at 5pm, The first firework display will take place at 6pm with the second display 90 minutes later.

Tickets must be bought in advance from weston-park.com/bonfire-fireworks-night

Friday, November 10: Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Shropshire Music Trust is bringing a host of performers to Shrewsbury.

On November 10, The Onyx Brass Quintet will take to the stage at Shrewsbury United Reform Church.

Organisers said: “The group’s musical and technical virtuosity is matched by the accessibility and vitality of their presentation.

“They play a wealth of music, from original compositions to religious works, ceremonial fanfares and Broadway tunes.”

The concert will begin at 7.30pm. Saturday, November 11: T.Rextasy are the world’s only official live tribute band dedicated to Marc Bolan & T.Rex, and have been performing around the world for over 25 years. They are the only band endorsed and approved by Marc Bolan’s family, estate, original ex-members of T.Rex, and Bolan’s catalogue management. The band has been described by many as beyond the boundaries of tribute.

Truly a rock ‘n’ roll concert for all ages. If you would like to know exactly what a Marc Bolan concert was like in the 1970s, this show at Theatre Severn is for you!

For £28 tickets visit theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/trextasy

Sunday, November 12: Musicians from Shrewsbury School perform in a charity chamber recital at Shrewsbury Abbey. Starting with Evensong at 3pm, followed by refreshments at 4.15pm and the recital getting underway at 5pm.

The free event will have a retiring collection to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support in Shropshire. Visit eventbrite.co.uk or email shrewsburymacmillanfundraising@gmail.com

Wednesday, November 15: Edinburgh Comedy Award-winning comedian and ARIA award-winning broadcaster John Robins embarks on his first stand-up tour since 2019. If you’ve seen him before you know what to expect; rage, anxiety and a lot of laughs.

The venue is Oakengates’ Telford Theatre. For tickets visit telfordtheatre.com/whats-on/comedy/john-robins-howl/4803

Wednesday, November 15, to Saturday, November 18: Ghostly happenings will be manifest as Pattingham Drama Group present the mysterious tale of…. The Ghost Train, coming to a platform near you.

The Ghost Train sees six people stranded at the remote, run-down Fal Vale train station in rural Cornwall in the middle of the night when a silly buffoon, Teddie, pulls the emergency stop cord after he loses his hat out of the window.

By missing their connection, the passengers find themselves in the waiting room of a railway station late at night.

This chilling comedy thriller will be performed at Pattingham Village Hall. Tickets cost £10 and are available from Chris Lyon on 01902 700748 or drama group members.

Saturday, November 18, and Sunday, November 19: Oswestry Antique & Collectors Fair will be staged at Oswestry Showground.

You can except to find an array of outdoor and indoor stalls selling an eclectic mix of antiques, vintage, collectables, architectural #salvage, midcentury or simply that decorative items. The fair is dog friendly with free parking and free entry for children.

For more information visit jos-events.co.uk

Wednesday, November 22: When Sarah Millican was a bairn, she wouldn’t say boo to a goose. Quiet at school, not many friends, no boobs till she was 16. Now? NOW she is loud, with good friends and goose booing all over the shop.

In Late Bloomer, Sarah’s brand-new stand-up show, she explores how one became the other. Venue is Telford Theatre in Oakengates.

For tickets, costing £34.50, visit telfordtheatre.com/whats-on/comedy/sarah-millican-late-bloomer/4799/

Thursday, November 23, to Saturday, November 25: BHADS (Bayston Hill Amateur Dramatic Society) is performing the comedy Lathered Up by Lynn Brittney at Bayston Hill Memorial Hall, Lyth Hill Road, SY3 0DR.

Magenta Place, a prime-time TV soap is in trouble. Ratings have fallen like a stone and the writers can’t come up with any new plots. After some advice from Natalie Thorpe, leading lady of a rival soap Grovers Avenue, they decide to take action and hire Sasha Martindale, a notorious production consultant.

Sasha turns out to be an eccentric genius whose drastic actions turn around the fortunes of the failing soap, but not without some casualties along the way.