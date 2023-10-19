Blists Hill warming up for half-term full of frightful fun

Vermin are taking over Blists Hill for half term

Vermin, ghouls and a morbid market are just a few of the horrifying happenings on offer at Blists Hill over the next two weeks.

On Halloween weekend, the lamp-lit streets of the town will host two nights of spooky special events and creepy goings-on.

Shop for handmade Halloween goodies at the Morbid Market and meet reptiles at the Spooky Zoo.

For children, there will be a special trick-or-treat trail and a lantern parade to the fairground, where they will be able to sing and dance and take part in a costume competition.

The ticketed event runs from 6pm to 9pm on October 27 and 28, entry is £12.50 for adults and £5 for children.

During the day on October 21 to November 5, a series of rat-themed activities, including a sweep-the-rat contest, a catch the rats trail, toss the rat games and rat decorating will be on offer for the Victorian Vermin takeover.

Normal entry price applies, with additional charges for some activities.

The spooky celebrations with end with a bang for bonfire night celebrations, with the return of Blists Hill's fireworks night.

Running from 6pm to 9pm on November 4, visitors will be able to soak up the carnival atmosphere as they explore the dark streets.

An 18-minute firework display will be timed to music and begin at 7.45pm. Tickets cost £17.50 for adults and £12.50 for children.