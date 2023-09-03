Choral singers coming home to Newport next month for autumnal performance

The Gallery Singers will be performing in Newport in October

Shropshire’s award-winning chamber choir The Gallery Singers are returning to their home base of Newport for a concert of autumnal music in St Peter & St Paul’s Catholic Church.

The twelve-piece chamber choir have been delighting audiences for nearly fifteen years with a mix of secular and choral music spanning Renaissance polyphony to jazz, folk and pop music.

In October, the choir will perform an evening of short songs curated especially for the acoustics of St Peter and St Paul's.

‘Song to the Moon’ will feature works by Ola Gjeilo, Bob Chilcott, Palestrina, Will Todd and more.

The evening will also feature resident flautist Aimée Calderbank and house pianist Evy King.

The event takes place on Friday, October 6 at 7pm.

Tickets, which are £12 for adults and £6 for under 16's, are available by contacting the choir at facebook.com/thegallerysingers or by phoning 07968 906446.