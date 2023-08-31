Free coin and medal valuations at Lichfield events

Hattons Concorde five coin set sold £4,800

WW1 and WW2 militaria specialist Jeff Clark will be with Richard Winterton Auctioneers, Wood End Lane, Fradley Park on Thursday, September 7. Appointments may be booked between 10am and 3.30pm.

And Phil Bridge will be offering free valuations and advice at The Lichfield Auction Centre on September 21.

Phil, who has a wealth of experience in the field, is offering appointments from 9am-12.30pm.

Recently, a single-owner collection of coins went under the hammer for a total of £79,280.

Highlights included a Hattons of London Concorde five coin set (sold £4,800), a boxed Hattons 2019 Queen Victoria 200th anniversary coin set (sold £3,400) and a boxed 2018 South African Mint Krugerrand (sold £3,200).

The market for antique coins remains strong but all types can find a good price under the hammer, from collections of mixed 20th century British coins to international money, collectable banknotes, gold sovereigns and silver coinage.

As well as those made from precious metals with high bullion value in addition to their artistic merit, there are also many key coins highly sought after by collectors which didn’t start out as a big denomination pieces.

“Any coin can be mis-struck and consequently worth massive amounts compared to its face value," said Phil. “Some of the rarest 2p coins are a small number from 1983 accidentally minted with the words ‘New Pence’ instead of ‘Two Pence’ when the reverse die was mixed up – find one of these and you could be up to a £1,000 richer.”