Telford's Hoo Zoo plans a 'Dino-mania' weekend

See the mighty tyrannosaurus rex on show at Hoo Zoo at the weekend

Hoo Zoo & Dinosaur World in Hadley, Telford, is holding a special three-day dinosaur themed event over the bank holiday weekend.

From Saturday, August 26, visitors can take a ride on Jurassic Park vehicles, see "real" dinosaurs roaming around the zoo along with the 30 animatronic dinosaurs that live at Hoo Zoo - along with fossil talks there is something for all dinosaur fans.

The event will also see a special performance at the Jurassic Park Cinema on Saturday night (additional tickets required) where visitors can experience the thrill of dinosaur blockbuster Jurassic Park with live actors, real vehicles, and larger-than-life dinosaurs keeping people on the edge of their seat.