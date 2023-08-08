Dragons' Den liqueur business brings moonshine on board Shrewsbury's Sabrina Boat

Sophie Ritchings from Sabrina Boat and Max Ruether from O'Donnells Moonshine

Two Shropshire businesses have teamed up to offer a prohibition-era tasting cruise.

The Sabrina Boat and O'Donnell Moonshine will be transporting cruisers back to the 1920s with an evening of live music and a dive into the history of moonshine and the prohibition of alcohol.

Throughout the 1920s, the sale and production of alcoholic beverages were completely prohibited in the US.

During this period, unemployment was followed by a sharp rise in crime and corruption. The citizens rebelled by illegally distilling liqueur - moonshine.

O’Donnell Moonshine was featured on Dragons’ Den in 2022 and has since opened a shop on Shrewsbury’s high street selling the flavoured spirits in mason jars.

Max Ruether, Director of O’Donnell Moonshine said: “It’s an exciting opportunity for us to showcase our products and brand to the people of Shrewsbury.

"I believe that our products and brand story are unique in the UK and that it will be a great and entertaining evening for everyone attending the event. I’m really looking forward to it.”