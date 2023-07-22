All you need to know about this year's Balloon Fiesta in Telford

One of the balloons which featured in the event last year

The Telford Balloon Fiesta will be taking place at the QEII Arena at Telford Town Park on the August Bank Holiday weekend – from Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27.

Activities and events are scheduled for the entirety of the weekend, with the highlight of the festival being the large hot air balloons and night glow show.

The event is completely free and visitors don't need tickets to attend.

This year, Bristol Balloon Collectors are heading up to the Midlands to join the Fiesta, bringing with them the BBC Globe Balloon.

The Globe balloon is only attending five events this year and organisers say they're lucky to have them attending the Telford Fiesta.

🎈 @BristolBalloonC are coming to #TelfordBalloon Fiesta 25 – 27 Aug in @TelfordTownPark! Look out for the BBC Globe balloon, it’s only attending 5 events this year so we are lucky to have it join us in #Telford. For info on everything at the event >>> https://t.co/VV6lGPzcJD pic.twitter.com/u292fFrVTG — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) July 19, 2023

Friday, August 25

The event will kick-off on August 25 from 5pm with a kids theatre show, a lantern making workshop and face-painting.

The highlight of Friday will be a Night Glow Spectacular, where the participating balloons are light up against the night sky.

This will take place at around 8.30pm – when the sky is dark enough to showcase the balloon's colours – and people can gather around with food and drink.

Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27

Activities on the Saturday and Sunday will start at 12pm noon and continue until 7.30pm.

Hot Air Balloon launches will take place both in the early morning and evening but are dependent on the weather so visitors are urged to check social media pages for updates.

Other activities are also scheduled including donkey rides, circuit skills, a fun fair, a kids activity zone, workshops and a Wings Parachute Team will be in attendance on the Saturday.

Last year's fiesta saw record numbers attending but the Saturday was cut short as long queues led to frustrated people trying to climb over fences to get into the venue.

Police, concerned about too many people in the arena and fighting breaking out, ordered the fiesta to close early for the day.

It meant the popular Night Glow did not take place.