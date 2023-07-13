Spaces for children to join Shropshire Council's HAF programme

Luke Mason (Longlands School PE Teacher) with: Ryan Giorgino 13 and Alfie Riding 11 taking part in activities at The Zone, Market Drayton

With the Summer holidays fast-approaching, the Council has issued a reminder to families to sign up to sessions Holiday Activities and Food programme.

Clubs are held across the county at locations including Market Drayton, Bridgnorth, Oswestry, Shrewsbury, Craven Arms, Wem and Whitchurch.

Children and young people aged between four and 16 who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals are eligible to join. Places are also available for Ukrainian families currently staying in Shropshire.

Activities include sports, arts, cooking, forest schools and free nutritious meals will be provided at each session.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said: “Spaces are still available at some holiday clubs this summer, as part of the Shropshire Holiday Activities and Food programme.

“It’s a fantastic programme this summer, with 57 clubs happening across the county.

"Children and young people will have a chance to socialise with friends, take part in fun and engaging activities, be active and receive a nutritious and delicious meal.

"I urge families to be quick and book while spaces are still available.”

Some of the holiday programmes also include paid spaces for children and young people who are not in receipt of free school meals.