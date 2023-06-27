SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox to bring 'no holds barred' tour to Shrewsbury

Jason Fox

Ex-special forces soldier, star of TV’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, Inside The Real Narcos and author of the bestseller Battle Scars, Jason Fox will bring to the stage the remarkable story of his daring exploits in a distinguished career as an elite operator in the UK Special Forces.

Mr Fox will tell his thrilling story on stage in Shrewsbury next January, from gunfights, hostage rescues, daring escapes and heroic endeavours that defined his service, to a very different battle that awaited him at home.

Speaking last year ahead of starting his Life at The Limit tour, Mr Fox said: “I’ve had some incredible experiences – some good, some bad – and I genuinely feel honoured that people want to hear about them.

"From behind-the-scenes anecdotes of filming, some hilarious, others brutal; and what it’s really like when you come face to face with notorious killers, drug cartels, Mexican warlords and hitmen, this is a no holds barred account of my life to date.

“Life At the Limit is a very honest account of what has been a long and difficult journey, but it is also inspiring, entertaining, funny and moving in equal measure.”

The star is set to appear at the Theatre Severn on January 23 at 7.30am.