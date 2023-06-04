In the weeks leading up the event, a scarecrow trail has popped up around Wrockwardine. Pictured: Sue Boardman and Antonia MacDonald

On the western outskirts of Wellington lies a Wrockwardine, a tiny village with a big tradition: an annual fete filled to the brim with good old-fashioned fun.

Organisers are counting down to the big day - Saturday, June 10 - that will see the village come alive with games and music.

Wellington Brass Band will march through the village shortly before 2pm, and play at the fete throughout the afternoon.

Stalls include a hook-a-duck and coconut shy, refreshments, tombolas, face painting, a craft area, a plant sale and an array of traditional sideshows.

In the weeks leading up to the big day, dozens of residents join in with the festivities to create a scarecrow trail around the village, where visitors can find straw-stuffed characters dotted all around the streets.

Sue Boardman and Antonia MacDonald count down to the Wrockwardine Village Fete

One of the organisers, Amanda Bathurst, has been helping out at the fete since her childhood.

She explained: "Wrockwardine Village Fete has been an annual community event for so many years, that no-one knows when it first began.

"We are all very excited to welcome everyone to our annual fete, to bring the village and surrounding communities together to raise money for Wrockwardine's beautiful church."

All funds raised will go towards St Peter's Church, a Grade I listed church dating back to the Norman times.

The church will play a role in the fete too, hosting a photography exhibit and, to celebrate 200 years since the opening of the village's girls' school, a historical exploration about 'Growing up in Wrockwardine'.

A range of household objects and children's games will illustrate how village life has changed over the last 200 years.

Visitors are invited to bring along one of their best roses, for the fete's 'single rose' competition.

The fete, centred in the garden of Church Farm across from the church, will begin at 2pm. Entry is free and the stalls will be cash-only.