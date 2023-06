The decision to ban cars parking up on the side of the road close to RAF Cosford has been made for public safety.

The banning notices says traffic will be prohibited from waiting at any time on the following streets: A41 Newport Road, A41 Albrighton Bypass, Shackerley Lane, A464 Holyhead Road between Cosford Grange and Cross Road, Monarchs Way, unclassified road between A41 and Whiston Hall and Kennel Lane.