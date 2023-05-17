Famous children's creations to be brought to life on stage in Telford

Zog will fly on to stage next week in Telford. Photo: Mark Senior

Zog, based on the bestselling book by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, will fly onto the stage in Telford next week.

First published 13 years ago, Zog won the Galaxy National Children’s Book of the Year Award. It has since sold over one million copies and has been published in 19 languages.

On Christmas Day 2018, Magic Light Pictures premiered the animated film on BBC One, featuring an all-star cast including Sir Lenny Henry and Rob Brydon.

Now it has been specially adapted for the stage by Freckle Productions, who have worked to bring many of the authors books to the theatre.

The stage show will appear at Telford Theatre on Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24.