Famous children's creations to be brought to life on stage in Telford

By Megan Jones

A Telford stage production will bring to life a bestseller by the author behind The Gruffalo and the Stick Man, Julia Donaldson.

Zog will fly on to stage next week in Telford. Photo: Mark Senior
Zog, based on the bestselling book by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, will fly onto the stage in Telford next week.

First published 13 years ago, Zog won the Galaxy National Children’s Book of the Year Award. It has since sold over one million copies and has been published in 19 languages.

On Christmas Day 2018, Magic Light Pictures premiered the animated film on BBC One, featuring an all-star cast including Sir Lenny Henry and Rob Brydon.

Now it has been specially adapted for the stage by Freckle Productions, who have worked to bring many of the authors books to the theatre.

The stage show will appear at Telford Theatre on Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24.

Tickets are £16 for adults, and £14 for children. They are available to book online at telfordtheatre.com or phone the box office on 01952 382382.

