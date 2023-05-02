Fun coronation events taking place across Shropshire

Thousands will be getting together across Shropshire for events to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles

The special day will see Charles have the crown of St Edward placed on him, officially crowning him as King Charles III.

Street parties, family fun days, themed trails, and live screenings are just a few of the events happening in and around Shropshire to celebrate.

And on Monday there will the chance to get involved in events to help your community.

Here are just some ideas for how you can celebrate the King’s coronation over the long weekend.

Telford

King’s Coronation Tea Party

Brookside Community Centre was today hosting a tea party and crafts day, with different sessions running throughout. The afternoon tea will be free, but visitors are asked to book a place by visiting the centre or messaging the Brookside Big Local on Facebook.

Sessions will run at 2.30pm-3pm, 3pm-3.30pm, 3.30pm-4pm.

Kings Coronation Celebration, Park Lane Centre

A community tea party will be held with a Commonwealth twist.

The event, on Monday, May 8, is free, however tickets are required. Anyone interested is advised to contact Park Lane centre reception to book.

Woodlands Coronation Fair, Woodlands Primary School

Friends of Woodlands PTA have organised a community fair, which will include an exotic zoo, magic show, donkey rides, BBQ, inflatables and much more.

Entry is free, the event will be on Friday, May 5 from 2pm-4pm.

Coronation Tea Dance, The Ironbridge Gorge Community

Coalport village hall will be hosting a Coronation afternoon tea and dance for senior citizens at 2pm-4pm on May 5.

Longdon Coronation Lunch and more, Village Hall

The village hall will be hosting a lunch, for which applications are to be delivered around the village. Decorations will be displayed on May 5 for three days. The lunch will be held on May 7 at 12.30pm, and a walk and quiz on May 8 from 10am to 2pm.

The King’s Coronation Street Party, The Anstice

Madeley Town Council and The Anstice Community Trust have organised a street party in the square and live screening of the Coronation, as well as cream teas in the Anstice Ballroom.

The event will be held on May 6, from 10am - 2pm.

Tickets can be booked to reserve a free children’s picnic lunch or an afternoon tea for adults by calling 01952 567288.

Coronation Large Screen Showing, Coalbrookdale & Ironbridge Community Centre

The community centre will be holding a live screening of the King’s coronation for all to enjoy, from 10am until mid-afternoon on May 6.

Coronation Tea Party, Telford Minster

Telford Minster will be hosting a free coronation tea party and games, as well as a live screening of the event, on May 6 at 11am.

Brass band and family fun, Wellington Market Square

Wellington Town Council is to host a community event on Saturday, May 6 in Wellington’s Market Square, starting at 11am, with a performance from the Wellington (Telford) Brass and face painting, balloon modelling, street entertainment, and free coronation cupcakes.

Coronation Street Party, Dawley High Street

On May 6 from 11am until 3pm, a street party will flood the high street with food and drinks as well as a horse and cart ride.

Leegomery Centre coronation celebration

On Saturday, May 13 from 2pm - 5pm, the Leegomery Centre will hosting a free family fun day, including face painting, a buffet, soft drinks, and arts and crafts. Places must be pre-booked, which can be done by emailing hello@leegomerycc.org.uk.

Church Stretton

Shrewsbury Concert Band at Silvester Horne Institute

‘Music Fit for a King’. Conductor Ken Lumley and the Shrewsbury Concert Band will deliver a coronation inspired programme.

A ticketed event at the Silvester Horne Institute (SHI) on Friday, May 5 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £12 for adults, £6 for under 18s, and can be bought at silvesterhorneevents.co.uk. They can also be bought from Church Stretton town council office, or from Outdoor Depot, 1 Sandford Avenue, Church Stretton.

Live screening of the coronation at SHI

The Coronation will be on the big screen and refreshments will be served at this free event. It takes place on Saturday May 6 from 10.30am until 3pm.

Spaces can be reserved through eventbrite.co.uk.

Ludlow

St Laurence’s Church

Saturday May 6 at the church will see a screening of the Coronation.

The church will be open to all from 9.45am on the day for whole community to join in the celebrations. There will be coffee makers from Icon Coffee serving all day, as well as the shop and children’s activities.

The bells will be rung before the ceremony and after, as visitors watch the ringers in action.

Bishop’s Castle

Mayor’s afternoon tea

There will be the chance to enjoy an afternoon tea with the Mayor Josh Dicken, as well as a party in the street. The event takes place on Sunday, May 7 at the Public Hall from 1pm- 5pm.

Shrewsbury

Street party, Underdale Avenue

A street party will be held on Saturday, May 6 on Underdale Avenue to celebrate the Coronation with proceeds going towards the Shrewsbury Guides and Brownies summer camp Party time is 2pm until 3.30pm.

Shrewsbury Cathedral

The parish will be holding a coronation party on Monday, May 8 in the Orchard and grounds.

Live music, a specially-themed buffet, stalls and games will be among the entertainment. Tickets are available from the cathedral office on the day. Those who would like to hold a stall or help out are asked to get in touch on 01743 290077.

Shrewsbury Library

Shrewsbury Library will be hosting a craft Coronation celebration from 10am to noon on Saturday, May 6. The library is inviting people to go along where they will be be making crowns, decorating tealight holders and sewing keyrings. Crafts will be available while stocks last.

Shrewsbury Abbey

Shrewsbury Abbey will be hosting a Coronation Tea Party. The event, planned as a community celebration, will see a giant picnic and tea party taking place in, and around the abbey.

The event takes place from 1pm to 4pm on Monday, May 8.

Shrewsbury Castle

Shrewsbury Castle is hosting a big screen showing of the Coronation on Saturday, May 6 – although tickets for the event have already sold out.

The open air screening will allow for families to have picnics while they watch the historic occasion live from Westminster and will be open from 9am throughout the day.

Longden memorial hall

The event takes place at the Douglas Swire Memorial Hall, Longden, at 1pm on Sunday, May 7. Neighbours and communities local to Longden are invited to share food and fun together at the picnic organised to mark the historic occasion.

Bayston Hill, The Glebelands

A village barbecue and Coronation picnic,. from noon until 4pm on Monday, May 8. It is being held at The Glebelands, Bayston Hill, organised by the Bayston Hill Village Association and the Parish Council. It will feature a bouncy castle, soft drinks, live music, side shows, craft stalls and a penalty shoot-out competition.

Newport

Plaque unveiling and cream tea

Sunday, May 7 at 12pm. Unveiling the plaque provided by the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, at the Hub.