Where to see steam engine heading through Shropshire on Sunday as part of nine-day UK tour

Steam locomotive Bahamas will be running through Shropshire on Sunday

The private excursion will make its way along the length of the county, en route from Bristol to Llandudno Junction.

The train is being hauled by Jubilee class No. 45596 Bahamas, built by the London Midland & Scottish Railway (LMS) in 1936 to haul express trains for the company. Locos of the Jubilee class, of which 191 were built, were often seen in Shropshire hauling passenger trains between the 1930s and 1960s.

On Sunday, the train will run up the Marches line from Hereford, through Shrewsbury and on towards Wrexham. People planning to watch the train go by can see it at:

Hereford - 10.21-11.29am

Leominster - 11.45am

Craven Arms - 12.06pm

Shrewsbury - 12.35pm

Gobowen - 12.56pm

Chirk - 1.02-1.22pm

Wrexham General - 1.33pm

Chester - 1.49-3.45pm

People can follow that train's progress on Real Time Trains.

The trip is the second leg of a nine-day tour around the UK.

Starting on Saturday, the train made its way from London to Plymouth, before ending the day at Bristol. On Sunday, it runs up to North Wales, heading to Holyhead and finishing in Llandudno.

After a day in Llandudno, Tuesday sees passengers be taken to Edinburgh, via Carlisle. From there, they can either enjoy a day in the Scottish capital or go on an optional day trip to Aberdeen, before returning to England on Thursday, when they go to Blackpool.

Friday is a seaside-to-seaside day as the train makes its way across northern England to Scarborough while Saturday sees passengers be taken to the Norfolk city of Kings Lynn.