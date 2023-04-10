When and where to see steam loco Britannia when it runs through Shropshire on Tuesday

British Railways express engine No. 70000 Britannia. Photo: Locomotive Services Group

British Railways' Britannia class express engine, No. 70000 Britannia - the first of its type to be built and the first loco built by the nationalised company back in 1951 - will head through the county as it makes its way from the Dorset coast to its base in Crewe

Britannia was the first of 55 engines of its type to be constructed in the 1950s, of which there are now just two in existence.

Built for pulling express passenger trains between London and Norwich, it was used by British Railways for 15 years before being withdrawn in 1966.

Since then Britannia has been preserved and based at heritage railways across the country, including the Severn Valley Railway.

It is now operated by Locomotive Services Group at Crewe, hauling excursion trains around the country. On Tuesday, the loco will be running with just one carriage, known as a support coach, carrying the staff and volunteers that help maintain it.

Those wanting to turn out and see Britannia heading north on Tuesday can see it at the following locations:

Leominster - 4.19pm

Woofferton - 4.25pm

Craven Arms - 4.36pm

Dorrington - 4.51pm

Shrewsbury - 5.08pm

Harlescott - 5.16pm

Wem - 5.27pm

Prees - 5.30pm

Wrenbury - 5.41pm