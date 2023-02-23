Notification Settings

Hacienda homage to '80s rave scene coming to Shrewsbury's Quarry this summer

By Megan Jones

An homage to the 1980s rave scene is coming to Shrewsbury in an evening of classic club records with an orchestral twist.

Haçienda Classical at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl
Haçienda Classical at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl

Organisers of Hacienda Classical have announced they will be bringing their highly-praised show to The Quarry in Shrewsbury for the first time on Friday, July 14.

Legendary in the acid house and rave scene, Manchester's Hacienda nightclub became famous during the 'Madchester' years of the late '80s and early '90s.

A major catalyst in what became known as the 'Second Summer of Love', the venue was at the heart of an explosion of rave culture that swept the country.

Now, in a celebration of the club's heritage, an evening of dance music is set to fill Shrewsbury's town centre park with classic club bangers, accompanied by the Manchester Camerata Orchestra.

House music legend DJ Graeme Park is set to perform, with promises of special guests and impressive vocalists.

The concert has previously taken huge audiences back to the '80s at massive festivals including Glastonbury, Isle of Wight and Kendal Calling.

Its seventh homecoming performance at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl is scheduled for July.

Tickets are on sale online at myticket.co.uk/artists/hacienda-classical.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

