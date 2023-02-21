Adaptation of The Beekeeper of Aleppo coming to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

The cast of The Beekeeper of Aleppo

As part of its UK-wide tour, the cast and crew will be stopping off at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury from April 4 to April 8.

The Beekeeper of Aleppo tells the story of Nuri, a beekeeper; and his wife, Afra, an artist.

They live a simple life, rich in family and friends, in the beautiful Syrian city of Aleppo – until the city is destroyed by war and they are forced to escape.

On their journey, they must face the pain of their own loss alongside incredible danger, in order to find each other once again.

Director Miranda Cromwell said: “I am so thrilled to be working on this beautiful adaptation of Christy Lefteri’s stunning book - an arresting, courageous exploration of one family’s struggle to deal with the aftermath of losing everything.

"It holds a mirror to this moment in our history when so many people are being forced from their homes. It is a call to arms for compassion, understanding, connection and love.”

The 2019 novel is based on Christy Lefteri's experience over two summers volunteering in Athens at a refugee centre.

Brought up in London, Christy is the daughter of Cypriot refugees and is a lecturer in creative writing at Brunel University.

The world premiere tour of The Beekeeper of Aleppo theatre production has reunited the team that produced the internationally renowned play The Kite Runner.

Theatre Severn’s marketing officer, Beki Poole said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Christy Lefteri’s story to Shrewsbury this spring.

"Audiences who attended the powerful stage adaptation of The Kite Runner at Theatre Severn in 2014 are sure to be moved once more by The Beekeeper of Aleppo. Early booking is most definitely recommended.”