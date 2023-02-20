All aboard the Shropshire Real Ale Trail with tickets now on sale

The Salopian in Shrewsbury

Passengers are being invited to secure their seat for this year's Shropshire Real Ale Trail which takes people to some of the best real ale pubs in the county.

This year's trail, run by The Ale Trail Company, will be starting at the Salopian bar in Shrewsbury and will follow a different route, stopping off at pubs including The Bull's Head in Rodlington and The Swan Tap House in Ironbridge.

The Bull's Head

Buses will run hourly so passengers don't need to worry about getting home and tickets give people unlimited bus travel to use during the day.

During the trail, passengers will have different ales to sample, as well as a mixture of food offerings and entertainment.

The idea of the trail is to introduce people to new pubs – some that they might not have visited before – so that they can return of their own accord in future.

Passengers must be 24 or over to attend the real ale trails and they are not suitable for stag or hen dos.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 11am to 10pm. Tickets cost £25 per person.

For more information or to book tickets, visit realaletrail.co.uk.

Meanwhile, The Anvil in Shifnal will be part of the Black Country Real Ale Trail 2023, in which people are invited to visit any 25 of Black Country Ales's 47 pubs.

People can pick up a collector card from the bar, visit any 25 of the pubs and buy a drink at the bar to get their collector card stamped in each one.

Anyone who completes the Real Ale Trail can claim a limited edition polo shirt and choose a case of their favourite bottled beer.