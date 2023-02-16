Singer-songwriter Sam Ryder to join McFly in Shropshire festival line-up

Sam Ryder at Cannock Chase Forest Live

Organisers at Alderfest have announced internet sensation and Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder will be taking to the stage this summer.

Tickets to Alderfest, at Alderford Lake near Whitchurch, are already being snapped up as Sam joins McFly on the list of stars set to appear.

The British singer-songwriter shot to fame after sharing music covers on TikTok during lockdown.

Sam went on to represent the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 with the track 'Space Man', taking first place in the jury vote and second place overall.

His first album 'There's Nothing but Space, Man!' reached number one on the UK albums chart.

At the 2023 Brits, Sam became the first Eurovision act to be nominated in the Best New Artist category.