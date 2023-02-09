What's on in Shropshire this weekend with tribute acts galore

Crowned Best Led Zeppelin Tribute for seven years running, Hats off to Led Zeppelin are coming to the Theatre Severn

Well... sort of. Some of the freshest talents are paying tribute to the stars in a weekend of smash hits from some of the world's biggest artists.

On Friday, audiences will be setting fire to the rain with Natalie Black as Adele at Shrewsbury's Buttermarket. The talented vocalist is to be joined on stage by a full live band.

Meanwhile, it's the return of the Rocketman over in Oakengates, as Charlie Barrington performs as Elton John.

On Saturday, a band crowned Best Led Zeppelin Tribute for seven consecutive years at the National Tribute Awards, Hats off to Led Zeppelin, continue to give Led Zeppelin fans old and new the chance to experience the power of their live concerts at Theatre Severn.

If you end Sunday with the theatre's tribute to country music, Forever Blue Jeans, you'll be getting a taste of western royalty including Patsy Cline, Elvis Presley, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, The Carpenters, Carole King and more.

So whether it's modern ballads, classic bangers or thigh-slapping banjo music that gets those dancing shoes on, you're in for a treat.

Friday, February 10

The Buttermarket, Shrewsbury, 7pm: An evening of Adele, starring Natalie Black with a full live band. Tickets from £16 from thebuttermarket.co.uk

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, 7.30pm: A variety show filled with the artistic spectacle of burlesque. Expect fun, feathers and fabulous costumes in this extravaganza of speciality artistes, cabaret and circus stars, comedians and champagne showgirls. Tickets £30 from theatresevern.co.uk

Telford Theatre, Oakengates, 7.30pm: The only Bon Jovi tribute band to have performed live with Bon Jovi himself, The Bon Jovi Experience. Tickets from £23.50 at telfordtheatre.com

Coalport Tavern, Oakengates, 8.30pm: Elton John tribute night with Charlie Barrington.

Alberts Shed, Southwater, 9pm: Telford band rock band Ruffnecks. Tickets £5 from albertsshed.co.uk

Alberts Shed, Shrewsbury, 9pm: Up-and-coming indie band, Eighty Eight Miles with support from psychedelic rockers Empire of Lights. Free when booked ahead at albertsshed.co.uk

Saturday, February 11

Shrewsbury Square, 9am to 5pm: Made in Shropshire's Fair in the Square, collecting the best selection of Shropshire makers and bakers every second Saturday of the month. Free entry.

Belmont Hall, Wellington, 9am to 2pm: Bric-a-brac and collectors’ tabletop sale with coins, antiques, China, glassware, jewellery and memorabilia. Free entry.

St Mary's Church, Shrewsbury, 10am to 5pm: Shrewsbury Preloved vintage kilo sale, shift through over 6 tonnes of preloved, vintage and retro clothing. Entry from £1.50.

Telford International Centre, 10am to 5pm: Annual classic off-road bike show returns, once again drawing in the biggest names in the off-road scene. Adults £18, free under 16s.

Shropshire Wildlife Rescue, The Cut Visitor Centre, Shrewsbury, 10.30am: Bench building workshop with the wildlife gardening club. Free to attend, but booking required by email: bethl@shropshirewildlifetrust.org.uk

Ellesmere Comrades Sports & Social Club, 10.30am to 2pm: 'Grand Rummage' sale, raffle and coffee and cake from £1.

Telford Theatre, Oakengates, 3pm: Jugglers, contortionists and comedians are gearing up for a circus style variety show starring Tommy J Rollason, who won Ant and Dec over on last year's Britain's Got Talent. Tickets from £17.50 at: telfordtheatre.com

St Laurence's Church, Ludlow, 7.30pm: The Edge Chamber Choir present Earthrise, a concert of music inspired by the beauty of the Earth. Tickets £12 from: ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, 7.30pm: Britain’s Got Talent 2022 winner Axel Blake is heading out on the road with his new comedy show ‘In Style'. Tickets £22 from: theatresevern.co.uk

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, 7.30pm: Named Best Led Zeppelin Tribute for seven consecutive years at the National Tribute Awards, Hats off to Led Zeppelin continue to give Led Zep fans old and new the chance to experience the power of their live concerts. Tickets £21 from: theatresevern.co.uk

Hadley United Services Club, Telford, 7.30: Hadley's Ultimate Soul Club, four DJs serving the best soul until late. Entry £3 on the door.

Theatre on the Steps, Bridgnorth, 8pm: Stand-up with Patrick Monahan, as seen recently on BBC One’s The One Show, and ITVs Loose Women. Tickets £15 from: theatreonthesteps.co.uk

Alberts Shed, Southwater, 9pm: Bouncy ska machines Packet Racket with support from Stank Finger. Tickets £5 from albertsshed.co.uk

Alberts Shed, Shrewsbury, 9pm: Celtic folk and rock band The Endings play tunes in the style of Dropkick Murphys & The Pogues. Free when booked ahead at: albertsshed.co.uk

Oil, Shrewsbury, 9.30pm: The Gulls, a three piece rock and roll band living out on the road. Free entry.

Sunday, February 12