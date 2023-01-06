England cricket legend Ian 'Beefy' Botham to bowl over audience at Oswestry event

Sir Ian Botham

Sir Ian Botham will be entertaining fans at Oswestry Cricket Club on Friday, April 21.

The former all-rounder will share stories from his famous career, including the legendary 1981 Ashes series, captaining England, and his colourful behaviour on and off the field.

‘Beefy’, now aged 67, has since raised millions of pounds for charity and is a member of the House of Lords after being made a life peer by then-prime minister Boris Johnson in 2020.

He played 102 Tests and 116 one day internationals for England between 1977 and 1992, and was the country’s leading Test wicket taker until 2015.

Oswestry Cricket Club has previously hosted ex-England skippers Graham Gooch, Michael Vaughan and David Gower.

Mark Bell, from the club, said: "We are unbelievably proud to to have such an icon coming to the club. He will be the fourth former England captain we've had in the last four years.

"He is one of the legends of the game and is full of interesting stories. He will have plenty we've not heard before. He's a funny guy. His daughter says he enjoys these functions and likes to give something back. He throws himself into the occasion so it should be really good.

"It'll be a fantastic fundraiser for the club. We want people to come and support the function."

Tickets for the ‘evening with’ cost £30 and go on sale to the general public on January 23, but OCC members can snap them up from January 16.