Telford buzzing for return of popular Tattoo Freeze convention

By Megan Jones

Telford's tattoo convention is set to return with a buzz.

Tattoo Freeze is set to return to the Telford International Centre
Tattoo Freeze brings enthusiasts and artists from across the country to the town for a two-day celebration of ink, art and culture.

The annual convention, now in its 12th year, will return to Telford's International Centre to celebrate the rich history of getting inked, and the alternative culture that embraces it.

Whether it's to add to a collection, browse for inspiration or to take the plunge with a first tattoo, each year the convention brings thousands of visitors and hundreds of artists to Telford.

Live music, vehicle displays, traders and tattoo competitions will all be there across Saturday February 4 and Sunday 5.

An early bird offer is currently available for tickets, priced at £12.50 for day tickets and £20 for weekend tickets.

For more information and to book, visit tattoofreeze.com.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

