UB40 to reunite with frontman Ali Campbell and headline Telford concert series

UB40 is performing in Telford next summer

The English reggae band will headline the Telford Concert Series's Saturday concert next summer, marking a special occasion as they reunite with Ali Campbell.

The lead singer left the band in 2008 citing management issues and reunited with former member Astro when he left the original band in 2013.

Ali and Astro released three new albums together, reaching number 2 in the UK charts. However, Astro died after a very short illness in November 2021 after they’d finished their fourth album.

Ali said: "Astro’s death came as such a shock, and I’m still reeling from it. This album is now more poignant and special than either of us could have imagined when we were recording it.

"Astro heartbreakingly passed just two weeks after we’d finished the final mixes, so this is a way of keeping his memory alive."

Fans of UB40 can watch them live on Saturday, July 8 at the QE11 Arena Telford Town Park.

Fans can sign up to the pre-sale to gain early access to tickets at bit.ly/3UHi9TC.

N-Dubz will headline the Sunday, July 9, with tickets on sale from 10am November on 25.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader, Councillor Shaun Davies, said: "Delighted to be announcing that the second headline act in the Telford Concert Series in July 2023 is UB40 featuring Ali Campbell.

"There was so much excitement around the announcement last week that N-Dubz will be headlining on the Sunday night we hope that today’s update will create the same buzz!