Festive tractor run returning to Shropshire to spread Christmas cheer

This year the tractor run is raising money for Hope House Children's Hospices.

The Bridgnorth Festive Charity Tractor Run is set to take place on Sunday, December 11 from 3pm until 5pm.

A convoy of illuminated tractors will set out from Bridgnorth and travel through surrounding areas, including Quatt, Alveley, and Kinver, to get local people into the festive spirit.

Last year the event raised £3,700 for Cancer Research UK, and this year all money will go to Hope House Children's Hospices.

18-year-old organiser Tom Wellings said: "Bridgnorth Festive Charity Tractor Run is back again this year after a very successful event last year. The tractor run raised £3,700 for Cancer Research UK last year and we hope to raise even more for Hope House Children's Hospices this year.

"A convoy of festive illuminated tractors will make their way through Bridgnorth and surrounding areas such as Quatt, Alveley, Shatterford, Kinver, Enville, Six Ashes, and Stanmore in the dark, creating a magical festive scene for families to enjoy.

"Tractors will be meeting at Bridgnorth Livestock Market for 3pm onwards where hot food and drink will be available and other activities will take place such as our raffle and a prize will be given for the best decorated tractor.

"We have been greatly supported by local businesses and farm machinery dealers who have donated a selection of fantastic prizes. We will then get all tractors ready to leave the Bridgnorth Livestock Market at 5pm and begin on our journey through Bridgnorth town.

"We would love the public to come out and support us somewhere along our route and give us some waves as we pass, there will be places on route where charity donations can be made and we look forward to a hopefully once again, a large turnout of tractors on the day.

"We do have a Facebook and Instagram page filled with more information, please take a look on there to find out more."