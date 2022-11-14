George Evans of Shropshire Macaron and Liz Bowden of Liz Bowden Beads

Local makers are set to compete a fantastic line up at the markets on the three Tuesday’s before Christmas on December 6, 13 and 20.

The markets are now in their tenth year and have grown from strength to strength, as a favourite Christmas gift shopping destination for locals and visitors alike.

The uniqueness of the markets is due to restricting them to local craft, art and artisan producers, with everyone that trades at the market being the maker of the product they are selling.

The original idea for Tinsel Tuesdays came about to help boost trade in shops on a day when there usually isn’t a market on.

Tish Dockerty, member of Ludlow Chamber said: "Most shopkeepers do make a point of saying that the Tuesdays are busier when there is such a great market on. We try and make it as festive as possible, with live music, hot food and garland lights around the stalls."

Vikki Otterwell, who chairs the Chamber, added: "We’re all behind this initiative, it’s the town’s chance to make an additional Christmas shopping offer. We hope to attract many extra customers to help boost trade for our many excellent independent shops, all of which offer something different."

This year there will be no free parking in any of the local car parks. The organisers, Ludlow Chamber of Commerce, recommend the cheap park and ride scheme from the eco park off the A49.

In addition to Tinsel Tuesdays, and new for this year, Ludlow Chamber of Trade is also organising the Christmas Makers Market inside Ludlow Castle on Saturday November 26, the day of the town’s Christmas light switch on and Ludlow Castle has their new Light Show extravaganza. This is part of the Ludlow Winter Weekend.

Ms Dockerty added: "This is another great opportunity for some early bird Christmas shopping with a great selection of local makers."