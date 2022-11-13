Christmas lights switch-on dates across Shropshire as county gets festive

Crowds gather in Shrewsbury for the 2021 Christmas lights switch-on

As the cold nights creep in there's a little twinkle missing from our town centres.

Luckily, the frosty mornings are about to get a bit easier with the help of a little Christmas spirit.

A whole range of festive festivities are scheduled to take place over the next few weeks, but if you're looking to countdown to a big switch-on, look no further.

Here is our round-up of some of the Christmas lights switch-on events scheduled to light up Shropshire's town centres:

Oswestry - Thursday, November 17 from 4pm.

Local schools and musical groups gather to perform on a large stage at the Bailey Head, while festival stalls and food vendors are on hand to help to celebrate the switching on of the lights.

Wellington, Telford - Saturday, November 19 from 2pm.

A whole day afternoon of activities is planned across the town including festive face painting, street entertainment, Santa's grotto and a Christmas parade while the market will be hosting one of it's popular late-nights. Lights switch-on at 5pm.

Market Drayton - Saturday, November 19 from 10am.

Market Drayton's Festival of Lights provides a full day of live music, a Christmas market and plenty of food and drink vendors. Lights switch-on at 5pm.

Shrewsbury - Wednesday, November 23. From 4.30pm to 8pm.

Shrewbury is hosting live music, entertainment and activities to fill the town's square. Lights switch-on at 6.30pm.

Wrexham - Thursday, November 24 from 4.15pm.

A brass band and community choir will provide a festive carol-filled treat for Wrexham revellers, with two hours of live music at Eagles Meadow. Lights switch-on at 7pm.

Much Wenlock - Thursday, November 24 from 5.30pm.

Much Wenlock's square will be filled with music, festive stalls and live entertainment. Lights switch-on at 7pm.

Bridgnorth - Friday, November 25 from 4pm to 8pm.

Bridgnorth high street is set to come alive with street performers, live music, Christmas stalls, refreshments and, of course, Father Christmas.

Newport - Friday, November 25 from 4pm to 9pm.

A festive street market will be taking over the town, joined by a Christmas procession and an evening of live entertainment. Lights switch-on at 6pm.

Church Stretton - Saturday, November 26 from 11am to 5.15pm.

Santa is scheduled to swing by Church Stretton, joining guests as the town square is filled with music and entertainment. Lights switch-on at 5pm.

Ironbridge - Saturday, November 26 from 3pm.

An evening of joviality is planned in the stunning setting of Ironbridge. Jackfield Brass Band and Telford Priory School Choir will be providing the backdrop to the Christmas market, with stalls and local businesses open until late. Lights switch-on with be accompanied by fireworks at 6pm.

Broseley - Saturday, November 26 from 12pm to 9pm.

It's a festive fun-day in Broseley town centre, with a funfair, festive parade, craft fair and fireworks provided. Lights switch-on at 7pm.

Madeley - Saturday, November 26 from 2pm to 7pm.

Christmas market stall are set to take over Park Avenue and Russell Square in Madeley, with activities filling up the Anstice Ballroom including , Abraham Darby's Showband and a children's disco. Santa's Sleigh parade is set to run up the high street from 6.15pm. Lights switch-on at 6.30pm.

Whitchurch - Saturday, November 26 from 9am to 6pm.

Whole day indoor and outdoor market, with singing, dancing and music as well as the annual Citizen of the Year reveal. Lights switch-on at 5pm.

Ludlow - Saturday, November 26 from 9am to 9.30pm.

Part of the Winter Festival running from Friday to Sunday. Festive market, winter craft competition, Santa's Grotto and Festival of Light at Ludlow Castle. Lights switch-on at 5pm.

Donnington - Sunday, November 27 from 1pm to 6pm.