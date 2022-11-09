Holidays are coming as iconic Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour teased for return

Coca Cola Christmas Truck

The Christmas cups have arrived at coffee shops across the country, the Christmas ads are now appearing, and now to complete the festive cheer, Coca-Cola have teased that their truck tour could be returning again this year.

The iconic Coca-Cola Christmas truck made its way to Wolverhampton last year, where hundreds of people visited at Market Square, taking photos with the famous red vehicle and receiving a free beverage too - although the visit was called off at one stage due to a "technical hitch", before the fizzy drinks giant rearranged the visit.

The Coca Cola truck visited Wolverhampton in 2021 in Market Square, Wolverhampton

No location of stops have been announced for the 2022 tour yet, but on its Twitter page, Coca-Cola teased that details will be released soon.

On Twitter, Coca-Cola said: "Christmas is coming but is the truck tour? You will have to watch this space," along with a wink-emoji.

The Coca-Cola truck has toured dozens of towns, cities and shopping centres over the years, including Merry Hill shopping centre, and Telford shopping centre.