Shrewsbury firework night promises to be a banger

Ian Bebbington, chief executive at Shropshire & West Midlands Agricultural Society, is looking forward to welcoming guests to one of the venue's loudest and brightest yearly events

The annual event promises to be bigger than ever, hosting some of the biggest funfair rides the country has to offer.

Organisers are hosting a 90s revival, featuring a performance from S Club 7's Bradley McIntosh.

All proceeds from the event will go to the society's rural charity which ensures the showground can continue as a vital part of the community and allows the society to make donations throughout the year to various groups and organisations.

Ian Bebbington, chief executive at the Shropshire & West Midlands Agricultural Society, said they were looking forward to one of the venue's biggest annual events: "We're really excited to welcome people back, it's always fantastic and it's shaping up to be another sell-out.

"The weather's improving with every forecast and the ground's firm - it's going to be great."

There are two fireworks displays planned: a quieter show, ideal for smaller children; and a second later and louder show.

Gates open at 4.30pm, the bonfire will be lit one hour later and the first fireworks display will take place at 6.15pm with the second display starting at 7.45pm.

Early bird tickets are priced at £12 for adults, £5 for a child aged six or over and £26.50 for a family ticket for two adults and three children. There is no charge for under-fives.

Mr Bebbington added: "We sold out last year, so it’s important to let people know that if they want to come along on November 5 they should take advantage of our early bird offer and buy tickets ahead of the day."