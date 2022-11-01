People of all ages will be out to enjoy firework displays over the next couple of weekends. Photo: Andy Compton

Tickets are still available for the wealth of opportunities the county is offering to warm up by a big fire, with most events happening on November 5, the anniversary of the foiling of the Gunpowder Plot.

Many event organisers are celebrating their first year free of Covid restrictions so it's heating up to be a big night for many towns across the county.

So put down your pumpkins, pop on your gloves and treat yourself to some warm doughnuts at some of the biggest, brightest, and loudest events the county has to offer.

Firework displays in Shropshire

Friday, November 4

Hodnet Bonfire and Fireworks Night 2022 at Hodnet Primary School. Gates open at 6pm with the fire lit at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7pm. Food and drink available but cash only. Parking at the WMC and Lyon Hall. Adults £7.50, children aged two and over, £3. Tickets available at Ticket Source.

Madeley Cricket Club, Park Street, Madeley. Bonfire, fireworks and stalls. Gates open at 5pm. Adults £6, children £4, under twos free. Tickets must be bought in advance from the club bar.

Newport Rugby Club Bonfire & Fireworks Display at The Old Showground, Newport. Gates open at 5pm. Bonfire, fireworks and stalls. Advance tickets sold out, pedestrian gate price is £5 per person, under fives free.

Wem Fireworks Display 2022 at Butler Sports Ground. Gates at 6pm before fireworks from 7pm. Adults £5, children aged five-16 £2, under fives go free. Food and drink will also be on sale.

Saturday, November 5

The Big Blast at Wellington Cricket Club. Gates 5.30pm with the display starting at 7.30pm. Other attractions include fairground rides and games as well as numerous street food traders.Adults tickets from £7, children aged four-16 £4, under fours go in for free. Tickets available at www.tickettailor.com/events/wellingtoncricketclub/731933.

Bonfire and Fireworks at Bomere Heath Cricket Club, Shrewsbury. Gates open at 6pm. SOLD OUT

Bonfire and Firework Extravaganza at Aldeford Lake, Whitchurch. Gates 5pm, sound-sensitive display at 7pm and main fireworks at 8pm. Bonfire will be lit in advance. Food stalls will include halloumi fries, pizza, street food, and desserts, while there will also be a bar and music. Adults £12.95, children £9.95, under twos free. Tickets from alderfordlake.checkout.roller.app/.

Bridgnorth RFC Fireworks 2022, Edgar Davis Ground. Gates open at 5pm before junior display at 7.15pm and main display at 8pm. Adults £6 in advance, under 13s £3 and children under three go free. Tickets available at Event Brite. Gate price £7.50 (card only).

Fireworks Night at Blists Hill Victorian Town. Gates open at 5pm before an 18-minute firework display set to music. SOLD OUT

Knowbury Bonfire and Fireworks Night at Knowbury Memorial Hall. Gates 6.30pm, fire lit at 6.45pm and fireworks from 7.30pm. Adults £5, children £2. Cash only.

Oswestry Annual Bonfire and Fireworks at Park Hall Stadium and The Venue at Park Hall. Live music and entertainment from 4.30pm before the bonfire is lit at 7.30pm prior to the fireworks display at 7.45pm. Adults £5, children £2 and under fours are free, but entry is free for those who attend The New Saints vs Cardiff Metropolitan at 5.15pm.

Shifnal Fireworks at Shifnal Cricket Club. Gates open at 4pm, display at 7.30pm. Adults (16 and over) from £6, children aged five-15 from £4, under fives go free. Food and drink stalls will be on site, along with fairground rides and a DJ. If the event has to be cancelled it will be rearranged to Friday, November 11. Tickets available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/shifnal-cricket-club.

Shrewsbury Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular at the West Mids Showground. Gates open at 5pm. Displays at 6.15pm and 7.45pm. Adults tickets from £12, children over five from £5, children under five go free. The night includes two displays, as well as funfair rides, food and drink on offer, and a live music stage. Tickets available at www.westmidshowground.digitickets.co.uk/tickets.

Wrexham Fireworks, Rock the Park Festival Site, Borras Hall Lane. Fireworks, drone show, live music. Adults £18.99, children under 12 go free. Gates open at 3pm, last entry 7pm. Booking in advance, tickets available at: wrexhamfireworks.co.uk/tickets

Sunday, November 6

Bonfire & Fireworks Night at Weston Park, Weston-under-Lizard. Fireworks, bonfire and stalls. Gates open at 3pm. £35 per car in advance, £40 on the night. Tickets available at weston-park.com/event/bonfire-fireworks.

Saturday, November 12

The Annual Donnington Bonfire at Broadoaks Playing Field, Donnington. Gates open at 4pm. Admission £3 on the gate while those under one-metre-tall enter for free. Bonfire, rides and firework displays at 7pm and 9pm.

Quiet firework displays

Some of the events are also staging quiet displays for small children. They are at:

Bonfire and Firework Extravaganza at Aldeford Lake, Whitchurch. Gates open 5pm, sound-sensitive display at 7pm.

Bridgnorth RFC Fireworks 2022, Edgar Davis Ground. Gates open 5pm. Kids' display at 7.15pm.