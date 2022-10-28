Your events guide to what's on in Shropshire this autumn weekend

The Boathouse in Shrewsbury is hosting a Cider and Sausage Festival this weekend

It's your last chance to take in some of the frightening festivities that have been horrifying half-term revellers, but if you're all spooked-out, no fear, bonfire night is right around the corner and the county is alive with autumnal activities.

If you're keen to get in front of a bonfire ASAP, check out the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre or Haughton Hall Hotel's celebrations this Saturday.

All eyes are on Market Drayton this weekend as it celebrates local talent with its annual Arts Fest.

Live music, exhibitions, workshops and fairs have been taking place all week, with the weekend continuing to fill the market town with sound and colour.

It's worth it for the decor alone, with a town-wide competition prompting businesses to fight it out for the title of best Halloween window display.

But if it's too far for you to go, there's plenty of other happenings across Shropshire to keep you entertained this weekend:

Friday, October 28:

The Boathouse, Shrewsbury, from 5pm: Cider and Sausage Festival, live music, BBQ and a range of ciders for sampling. Free entry

St Mary's Church, Market Drayton, 7pm. Candlelight organ, piano and saxophone recital.

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, 7.30pm: Woman to Woman, Beverley Craven, Judie Tzuke, Julia Fordham and Rumer come together for a collaboration between four of the UK’s most celebrated female singer-songwriters. Tickets from £40.50.

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, 7.30pm: The Addams Family, presented by students from The Pheonix Academy. Tickets £17.

Telford Theatre, Oakengates, 7.30pm: TADLOP presents a live, musical story of love, acceptance, justice and heroism in The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Tickets £15.

Percy's Cafe Bar, Whitchurch, from 9pm: Rock and metal band Adam and The Hellcats, with support from Fyresky. Free entry, donations welcomed.

Albert's Shed, Telford, 9pm: Folk band The Endings play a gig for fans of Celtic folk in the vein of Dropkick Murphys, The Pogues & The Rumjacks. Tickets £5.

Albert's Shed, Shrewsbury, 9pm: Four-piece funk and rock band, Mezzotonic see support from the psychedelic rock and funk "space monsters" Empire of Lights. Tickets £5.

Saturday, October 29:

The Wakes, Oakengates, 9am-3pm: Telford Arts and Craft Fair, with free kids Halloween craft table.

Hartshill Park, Oakengates, 9am-11am: Annual Scarecrow Festival, residents are invited to build a scarecrow to display at the third annual festival, judging to take place from 10am.

Grove School, Market Drayton, 10am-2pm: Creative Drayton, an artisan market chock full of handmade gifts, cards and ornaments.

Beacon Centre, Market Drayton, 10am-3pm: Silk painting workshop. £7.50 for cost of materials.

Ludlow Racecourse, 10.30am-5pm: Ludlow Fine Book Fair, a celebration of books and printing, with gifts, cards, artwork and handmade stationery on sale. Free entry.

The Boathouse, Shrewsbury, 12pm-11pm: Cider and Sausage Festival, live music, BBQ and a range of ciders for sampling.

Shrewsbury Baptist Church, 2pm: Victoria County History's Annual Lecture, 'Archery: An Elite Shropshire pastime'. A light-hearted look at the very social aspect of archery on the estates of the privileged few in Shropshire and the Marches. Free entry.

St Mary's Church, Market Drayton, 2pm-3pm: Bell-ringing workshop for adults and older teenagers. Free.

Wellington Market, 5pm-10pm: late night market, food, drinks, live music and DJs.

Shrewsbury Market Hall, 5pm-10pm: late night market, street food, cafes and bars.

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, Craven Arms, 5pm: Bonfire and firework display with fairground rides. Adults £5.00, child £3.00, family £14.50.

Haughton Hall Hotel, Shifnal, 5.30pm: Halloween bonfire and fireworks, with fairground rides, food and prizes for best costume. Adults £5.50, children £3.50.

Telford Town Park, 6.15pm: Park Dark Run, to raise money for Hope House. Adults £10, children £5.

Hadley Park House, Shropshire, 7pm: Day of the Dead Halloween Ball, with Mexican themed dinner and disco. Tickets £34.95.

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, 7.30pm: The Addams Family, presented by students from The Pheonix Academy. Tickets £17.

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, 7.30pm: The Sensational 60s Experience, three hours of 60s musical nostalgia. Tickets from £29.50.

The Grove Hall, Market Drayton. 7.30pm: Community Choir Concert featuring ‘Little Voices Choir’ and ‘A Choired Taste’. Entry £5.00.

Telford Theatre, Oakengates, 7.30pm: TADLOP presents a live, musical story of love, acceptance, justice and heroism in The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Tickets £15.

Ludlow Brewing Company, 8.30pm-11pm: Waterloo ABBA Tribute Band, tickets £10.

Sunday, October 30: