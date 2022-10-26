Halloween event's opening weekend a spooktacular success for Telford's Exotic Zoo

The Gill family from Walsall enjoying the zoo's haunted woods: Ava Gill, seven, Olivia Gill, 13, Freya Gill, five, and Josh Gill, 10

Since Saturday, visitors have been exploring Telford Exotic Zoo's pumpkin picking trail, visiting their haunted woods and trying a range of edible bugs in the Critter's Cave.

Owner, Scott Adams, who doubles up as Blue Peter's resident animal expert, said he was thrilled with how the opening weekend went.

"It went really well," Scott said: "Everyone had such a good time and they all said we've got the best pumpkins they've ever seen!"

"I think what makes it so great is that we've given them a bit of a choice. While there's loads of opportunities for visitors to face their fears, Halloween doesn't have to be about scary things.

Ciara Haycock, nine and from Shrewsbury, faces her fears for a pumpkin

"I want people to choose if their experience this Halloween is going to be fuzzy or frightening.

"We've got snakes, tarantulas or cockroaches, all the iconic Halloween-y animals - but we've still got our cute baby goats and meerkats."

If visitors aren't persuaded by the delectable delights in the Critter's Cave, the zoo's recently opened jungle-themed cafe has introduced a range of spook-themed refreshments, free from creepy-crawlies.

Treats include pumpkin soup, Halloween hot-chocolate and pumpkin lattes.

There is no extra cost to visit the zoo during the spooky-celebration, pumpkin prices start from £3.