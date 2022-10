A previous Christmas lights switch on in Newport

That's the date when Newport will officially switch on its Christmas lights.

The event is considered one of the towns biggest annual events and a traditional line-up of festive entertainment is planned.

The lights will be turned on by the winner of the Newport Town Council’s Annual Christmas Card competition, the Town Mayor, councillor Ian Perry and Father Christmas.

The official switch on of the lights will take place at 6pm in the town square and will be preceded by the Christmas Parade which leaves the Town Council Offices at the Guildhall at around 5.50pm.

The parade will be led by the Salvation Army Band, followed by Santa and his sleigh, the Mayor, competition winner and cast members from Nova Panto’s ‘Beauty & the Beast’.

“The switch-on event is about bringing the community together to celebrate the countdown to Christmas with their friends and family," said Mr Perry. "We are hoping that lots of people will come along, take part and join in the fun.”

St. Nicholas Church will host their traditional Christmas Carol service at 6.30pm after the official turn-on and residents and visitors are invited to attend.

NOVA FM will be providing music from the stage in the town square.

Following the Light Switch-On at 6pm, Santa will be outside St Mary’s Church in his sleigh, courtesy of Rotary Lite, and will hand out sweets to children at the event.

The reindeer will be stationed nearby at Butter Cross, and children will be able to have their photographs taken with them.