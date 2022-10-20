Half term: Your events guide to what's on over the next week in Shropshire

Alderford Lake is running a week of Halloween events. In Picture: Staff member Alice Holman

October half-term can be frightening for all sorts of reasons – spooky season aside it's a wonder what to do with the kids as the weather turns and the nights draw in.

We're all a bit strapped for cash this half-term but fear not, there's a wealth of free events happening across the county.

This includes the Halloween Hunt around Oswestry, which can all be done with the quick download of a free app and the newly-opened and refreshed Shrewsbury Flaxmill is hosting a wide range of free events for kids across the holiday.

Telford & Wrekin Council has also brought back their Kids4£1 scheme, which involves an array of activities from children for just £1, like archery, bike hire, soft play and loads more.

Booking is required for some of the events so be sure to check online or contact the venue for more information.

Monday, October 24

Market Drayton Library : Lempen Puppet Theatre Company will be performing ‘The Fisher and his Wife’ for families and young audiences. A 20-minute tale told from a penny farthing bicycle. Shows at 10:30, 12, 2, 3:30. Booking is essential for this event.

Stokesay Castle : Halloween Half Term – families can follow Dennis the Menace around the grounds to solve creepy clues and meet storytellers to hear tall tales of the strange, the supernatural and the downright silly. Normal admission fees apply. This event will run throughout the week until Sunday, October 30

Lawley Community Centre, Telford : Exotic Zoo Session – a completely free attraction where children and families can meet some interesting animals from all around the world. Session to take place from 10.30am to 12pm

The Wakes, Theatre Square, Telford : Indoor Sports with Brightstar – join the team for a morning of sports and games, with one of Bright Star Boxing Academy's most experienced coaches. Session to take place from 10am to 12pm

Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron : Coalbrookdale Cauldrons is a story-based tour around the museum which is suitable for children aged between four and seven. Normal entry fees apply. This event will run to Friday, October 28

Across Telford & Wrekin : Council's kids4£1 scheme includes Fun & Floats at leisure centres, bike hire at Telford Town Park, archery and soft play for just £1. This event will run to Saturday, October 29

The Parade Shops, Shrewsbury : Halloween Pumpkin Trail will see families and children wander around the shopping centre to find the nine dotted pumpkins. This event will run until Saturday, October 29

Telford Exotic Zoo : Pumpkin walk through the zoo's haunted woods and an edible insect tour. Normal entry fees apply. This event will run until Sunday, October 31

Alderford Lake, Whitchurch: Nightmare Island – the lost souls of the lake emerge from the shadows, enticing anyone who dares to encroach. Suitable for children aged 13 to 17. The event will run until the following Monday, October 31

Tuesday, October 25

Lawley Community Centre, Telford : Professor Black will visit the centre to tell the story of the Ghastly Ear Eater to children and families. Suitable for children aged 4 and over. This event will take place from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Much Wenlock Library : Spooky split-pin skeleton making will take place during normal opening hours. This event is free and will take place throughout the week up until Saturday, October 29

Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron: Witches potions trail – find all sorts of creepy ingredients around the museum to help their resident witch complete a spell. Normal entry fees apply. The event will run until Sunday, October 30

Blists Hill Victorian Town : Victorian parlour games and a screening of a Victorian horror film with authentic musical accompaniment. Activities included in standard admission. The event will run until Sunday, October 30

Abakhan Fabrics, Shrewsbury : Halloween sewing club where children can create their own spooktacular designs to take home. Session will run from 10.30 to 1pm

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings: Family activities including storytelling, mask making and tie-dying and an activity trail, running daily between 11am and 4pm. This event will run until Sunday, October 30

Wednesday, October 26

Theatre Severn : Ocean Film Festival, a vast array of films showcasing the beauty of the ocean. Films start at 7.30pm

Theatre on the Steps, Bridgnorth : Ghost walk, join the town tour guide as they guide you through the ghostly avenues and alleyways of ancient Bridgnorth, where lurking in the shadows are 10 ghosts. This event will run until Thursday, October 27

Severn Gorge Countryside Trust, Telford : Autumn Walk, children and families are invited to play games, listen to a story, and enjoy nature inspired craft activities, followed by hot chocolate and cakes. The event will run from 10am to 12pm

Library at the Lantern, Shrewsbury : Halloween craft drop-in during normal library hours where families can make a fluffy ghost or a hanging bat craft.

Coalport China Museum : Create spooky creations from air dry clay. £2.00 additional charge to standard entry fee. This event will run until Sunday, October 30

Hawkstone Hall : Hawkstone Trails & Terrible Tales, family-friendly storytellers and a Halloween trail which is included in standard admission prices. This event will run until Sunday, October 30

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre : Flicks in the Sticks showing Lightyear which is £5.50 per adult, £3.50 per child, £16 per family. Showing at 4pm.

Blue Boar, Ludlow : Halloween Film Night showing The Witches of Eastwick. Donations welcome. Film starts at 7.30pm

Shrewsbury Library: An interactive session with Corner Exotics, a chance to meet, touch and learn about a variety of animals from cute to creepy. £8 per child. Runs from 3.30pm to 5pm

Thursday, October 27

Jackfield Tile Museum : Decorate your own tile to keep at the tile workshop. Tickets £10.75 per person.

Fordhall Farm, Market Drayton : Wicked Woods, with autumnal crafts, storytelling and a wealth of spooky activities. £7 per child, £3 per adult

Telford Theatre, Oakengates : TADLOP presents a live, musical story of love, acceptance, justice and heroism in The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Tickets £15. Event starts at 7.30pm and runs until Saturday, October 29

Dawley Town Hall : Halloween Film Night with screenings and free popcorn for attendees. Event runs from 2pm to 3.30pm

Acton Scott Hall: Halloween Scavenger Hunt for children and families to collect items for crafting and learn about the spooky facts about nature. Event runs from 10.30am to 12pm

Friday, October 28

Shrewsbury Library : Halloween pop-up puppets craft. Free to attend. Runs from10.30am to 11.30am

Wonderland, Telford : Trick or Treating runs throughout the day with fortune-telling a Scooby-Doo maze and more. Tickets from £15, or £60 for a family

Wonderland, Telford : Walking-dead maze with fireworks, face-painting and more. Tickets from £19, or £70 for a family. This event runs until Monday, October 31

Park Hall, Oswestry : Pumpkin Fest, with pumpkin carving, singing pumpkins, pumpkin games, scare house and witches cavern

Theatre Severn: The Addams Family performed by students from The Phoenix Academy of Film and Theatre Arts Shrewsbury. This event runs from 7.30pm to 9.30pm

Saturday, October 29

Market Drayton Library : Halloween party, fancy-dress parade, face-painting, creepy-crafts and games. Free entry, running from 10.30am to 12pm

Wem Library : Pumpkin carving ready for the big night –£3 per person. This event runs from 10.30am to 11.30am

Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery : Museums are Magic, wand making, spell writing, potion making, face painting, storytelling, films and more. £10 per child. This event runs until Sunday, October 30

Dorothy Clive Garden, Market Drayton : Spooky Woodland Walk, venture through the gardens in fancy dress and enter into the spooky pumpkin competition. The event runs from 6.30pm to 8.30pm

The Lion Inn, Telford : Halloween Party for children with party games, fancy dress and a scavenger hunt. This event runs from 3pm onwards and tickets are £2

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre: Bonfire and Fireworks – a night out to round up the half-term activities wit hot food and drinks. The event runs from 5pm to 11.50pm

Sunday, October 30

Dudmaston Hall, Quatt: Hunt for a fallen acorn in the grounds of this historic house and plant it in a pot to take home. Normal admission costs apply

Black Hawk Laser Games, Oswestry: Hocus Pocus Halloween event – collect all the ingredients for a witches potion hidden around the town's Halloween Trail to win a sweet treat. Free entry. This event runs from 2pm to 5pm