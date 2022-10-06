Monty Python classic Spamalot coming to Bridgnorth's Theatre on the Steps

George Cole as Patsy; Tom Jeavons as Sir Lancelot and Kate Shinton as Sir Robin

The musical comedy - written by Python member Eric Idle - delightfully sends up the Arthurian legend in inimitable style. Idle's recording of the Voice of God is used in the production.

Directed by Ben Hollas, who also takes on the role of the historian with musical director Julian Brown, this is the Theatre on the Steps' first major production since 2019.

Making their debut at the steps are Tom Jeavons as Sir Galahad, Alan Stuart as Sir Lancelot and Kate Shinton as Sir Robin, with regulars Roger Bargery playing King Arthur, Rachel Reddihough as The Lady of The Lake and Christine Brown as Sir Bedevere.

Artistic director Iain Reddihough said: “Monty Python were for many years the mainstay of comedy and loosely basing Spamalot on the film 'The Holy Grail,' adding music and dance and putting it on the stage gives audiences the opportunity to experience a show at its best.

"It can best be described as a live show on stage and we are really looking forward to bringing it to the people of Bridgnorth.”