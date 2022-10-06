Men and women urged to 'check their pumpkins' this Halloween for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Olivia Bound, James Broxton, Mandy Mulloy, Carrie Horton, Charlotte Mulloy, Sally Jamieson and Nina Cooper

The Pumpkin Trail, which takes place in Shrewsbury town centre, will return this year on Sunday, October 30 from midday to 4pm.

Children and their families can go on a hunt for pumpkins, meeting ghouls, wizards and witches along the way and raising money for good causes.

The trail will set off from The Square, where there will be a 28ft pumpkin to meet visitors - and proceeds will be shared between the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) and charity cancer Make2ndsCount.

Sally Jamieson has teamed up with Charlotte Mulloy from Hickory’s Smokehouse, along with other local businesses, to put on the trail.

Since Sally's breast cancer diagnosis in 2016 she has raised more than £10,000 for breast care at SaTH.

As well as buying much-needed equipment to detect early breast cancer, Sally also wanted to raise awareness about early detection, coining the phrase 'check your pumpkins.'

Breast Cancer Awareness Month runs from October 1 to 31 and offers people the chance to help fund life-changing research and support.

By arranging events around Halloween, Sally has been able to reach younger women and men and get the message out there, which she says has really resonated with people.

This year there is also a focus on Metastatic Breast Cancer, and the Pumpkin Hunt is being held in memory of Emily Roberts who campaigned to raise awareness of the disease.

Emily Roberts died in February this year, aged 30, after a two-year battle with breast cancer, leaving behind her fiancé Jason, as well as her three daughters – Isla, Edie and Anni.

Sally thanked her friends and family for their continued support.