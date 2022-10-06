A taste of what's happening in Shropshire and Mid Wales this weekend

Saturday Night Fever is heading to Shrewsbury

Whether hard rock, northern soul or a ska/punk/hip-hop mash-up is your jam, if you're in the mood for music, there's something for you here.

You'll be able to soothe those ringing ears with the wares of local makers and bakers in Shrewsbury on Saturday as the brand-new Shropshire Harvest Market descends upon St Mary's Church, just up the road from Made in Shropshire's Fair in the Square.

If experiencing the great outdoors is more your thing, South Shropshire is seeing a visit from award-winning travel writer and cycling adventurer, Simon Parker and The Shropshire Wildlife Trust has a foray into the world of fungi planned for walkers in Bridgnorth.

Here's a list of the exciting upcoming events happening over the weekend:

Friday, October 7:

Ludlow Assembly Rooms, 7pm: Award-winning travel writer and broadcaster, Simon Parker visits for Ludlow's Talking of Adventure lecture series. Tickets £15.

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, 7.30pm: Saturday Night Fever live on stage. Tickets from £32.50.

The Lion Hotel, Shrewsbury, 7.30pm: Peaty whisky tasting with the Wrekin Whiskies. Tickets £25.

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, 8pm: Improv royalty, The Noise Next Door on their ‘Hometown Heroes’ comedy tour. Tickets £16.50.

Albert's Shed Southwater, Telford, 9pm: Voodoo Sioux, a bass-driven, hard-rock West Midlands band with support from Stoneload. Tickets £5.

Albert's Shed, Shrewsbury, 9pm: Karl Phillips & The Rejects deliver a mash-up of ska, punk, grime and hip-hop. Tickets £5.

Cleo's of Ironbridge, Telford, 9pm: Mod, soul and ska duo, The Modest play a live set at Cleo's of Ironbridge.

Saturday, October 8:

The Square, Shrewsbury, 9am-5pm: Made in Shropshire's Fair in the Square hosts local makers, bakers, artists and craftspeople.

Belmont Community Hall, Wellington, 10am-2pm: Telford Stamp, Card and Coin Fair.

St Mary's Church, Shrewsbury, 10am-4pm: Shropshire Harvest Market, showcasing the finest local craft, food and homeware producers.

Oteley Estate, Ellesmere, 10am-5pm: Open garden and market day. Free market, garden entry is £6 for over 16s, children free.

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, 2.30pm & 7.30pm: Saturday Night Fever live on stage. Tickets from £32.50.

Telford Theatre, Oakengates, 1pm & 4pm: Peppa Pig live show packed full of songs and games. £17.50 adult, £15.50 child.

Shawbury Village Hall, 7.30pm: Shawbury Village Players present 'All of the great books (abridged)', three actors cover over 80 books from a Tale of Two Cities, to the Divine Comedy. Tickets £10.

Firefly Oakengates, Telford, 7.30pm: Songwriter, Nathan Tromans leads a musical adventure through the myths and characters of Shropshire. Tickets: £6.

Hive, Shrewsbury, 8pm: Shrewsbury Jazz Network hosts The Hugh Pascall Quartet for bouncing rhythms and lustrous ballads. Tickets £23, £12 for under 22s.

The Buttermarket, Shrewsbury, 8pm: Chic To Chic capture the raw funk, soul & disco dynamics of Nile Rodgers. Tickets £12.50.

Ludlow Assembly Rooms, 8pm: The Manfreds come to Ludlow on their Hits, Jazz & Blues Tour. Tickets £30.

Albert's Shed Southwater, Telford, 9pm: Mighty Vipers present a brass band, punk rock, reggae-inspired groove with support from punk-rockers, Panda Lasagne. Tickets £5.

Sunday, October 9: