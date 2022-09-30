Wellington Orbit rolling out the red carpet to celebrate Black History Month

Wellington Orbit

Wellington Orbit, in collaboration with Telford & Wrekin Council, will be screening The Woman King with an opening night premiere on Friday, October 7.

Events are planned across Telford and Wrekin to celebrate the achievements of black people throughout history – and this year's theme is "time for change, action not words”.

The Woman King centres around a group of female warriors protecting the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s, starring Academy Award winner Viola Davis.

For the invite-only premiere, there will be African drummers and Caribbean food and drink from Lavern at Lola’s Kitchen.

There will also be a talk from Chantelle Lunt – a national civil rights campaigner working to decolonise communities and promote racial equality, as well as artwork from Hanifa Hudson and a display from Christopher Day, a glassblower showcasing his signature pieces and take on this year’s theme.

Damian Breeze, manager at Wellington Orbit said: “The Orbit is here for every member of the community, regardless of background or beliefs and we are delighted to be able to show our support of Black History Month with a range of events and screenings in collaboration with Telford & Wrekin Council."

Councillor Paul Watling, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for stronger and safer communities, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating Black History Month with a great range of events across the borough this October including the magic of cinema at Wellington Orbit, a key community asset to both Wellington and the borough.

"These events provide everyone the opportunity to come together to celebrate a diverse community and allow us to expand our knowledge of the amazing history and culture the community has."

The opening night is followed by daily screenings until October 13.