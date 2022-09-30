Brewery race day returns to Ludlow Racecourse

Alison and Gary Walters at the 2018 Ludlow Brewery Race Day

Ludlow Brewery Race Day is returning to Ludlow Racecourse on October 5, promising an afternoon of horse racing, betting and beer.

The seven-race card begins at 1.40pm, with the last race scheduled for 5.07pm.

Alongside the racing, the brewery will be serving a range of their award-winning cask ales and craft beers, as well as other alcoholic beverages and soft drinks.

Ludlow Brewery managing director Gary Walters said: “The race day is one of our favourite days of the year. It’s a great chance to socialise with publicans and customers, and fantastic to see everyone relaxing and enjoying themselves, during an exciting action-packed afternoon.

"The atmosphere has been incredible at each of the three race days that have taken place so far."

Customers who buy their tickets in advance get a discounted price of £16, which covers admission, race-card and drink.

Tickets for the day are available online this year for the first time, using promo code BREW22 at theludlowbrewingcompany.co.uk.