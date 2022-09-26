Strictly's original Italian stallion to bring Tango Passions to Theatre Severn

Tango Passions with Vincent Simone and Paula Duarte

The latest production featuring the top TV dance show's original 'Italian stallion' will be sashaying onto the stage at Theatre Severn on Monday, October 10.

The show was originally scheduled to be held in October 2020 at the Frankwell Quay venue but was postponed due to the pandemic. Those tickets remain valid.

Born in Foggia but based in the UK since he was 17, the 43-year-old dancer found fame with his professional partner Flavia Cacace when they won multiple dance championships between 2002 and 2006. Both went on to become regulars on BBC TV's Strictly Come Dancing.

Vincent joined the top rated TV show in 2006 and reached the final in 2008, coming second with his celebrity partner pop star Rachel Stevens. Vincent also finished fourth twice, first in the fourth series with Louisa Lytton and then with Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer during his final season in 2012. His other celebrity partners included Stephanie Beacham, Natalie Cassidy, Felicity Kendal and Edwina Currie.

After leaving Strictly he went on to co-create, choreograph and star in numerous stage productions with Flavia, including Midnight Tango, Dance 'til Dawn, The Last Tango, and Tango Moderno. They enjoyed successful UK tours, West End runs and received two Olivier Award nominations.

His dance partner for 25 years Flavia has retired from performing and Vincent will be joined by a new leading lady, tango specialist Paula Duarte, and a cast of dancers in Tango Passions.

Vincent is promising to create the steamy atmosphere of old Buenos Aires for a fervent journey into the heart of tango.

Tickets start from £28. A limited number of 'meet and greet' VIP tickets are also available. For further details see the theatresevern.co.uk website or call the box office on 01743 281281.

Vincent last appeared at Theatre Severn a year ago in The Ballroom Boys with Ian Waite.