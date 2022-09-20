Tickets go on sale for popular Shropshire fireworks display not held since 2019

The last fireworks display at Blists Hill was back in 2019

Blists Hill Victorian Town at Ironbridge is set to host its first fireworks event since 2019 after Covid lockdowns scuppered the 2020 display. The event in 2018 was also cancelled due to bad weather.

The display will take place from 6pm-9pm on Saturday, November 5, with organisers promising visitors the opportunity to meet some of the town's resident Victorians in an after-dark visit to the historic town.

Abbie King, Chief Operating Officer at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming visitors back to Blists Hill for our popular fireworks event after it was postponed due to the pandemic.

“Visitors will be able to experience the atmosphere of Blists Hill by night, warm up with a drink and a sing-song around the piano at the New Inn and enjoy a stunning professional fireworks display on the green. So why not wrap up warm and join us for a 5th November to remember, remember.”

Organisers at Blists Hill say guests can enjoy the sights, smells and sounds of the age of industry at the town's Foundry where they can see traditional iron casting in action using the age-old method of sand casting. Meanwhile The New Inn pub will also be open serving drinks and snacks.

Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust says booking is recommended.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £10 for children with a 10 per cent discount for PASSPLUS holders.