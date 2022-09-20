Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tickets go on sale for popular Shropshire fireworks display not held since 2019

By David StubbingsIronbridgeWhat's OnPublished: Comments

Tickets have gone on sale for a Shropshire fireworks event that is making its long-awaited return after a three-year break.

The last fireworks display at Blists Hill was back in 2019
The last fireworks display at Blists Hill was back in 2019

Blists Hill Victorian Town at Ironbridge is set to host its first fireworks event since 2019 after Covid lockdowns scuppered the 2020 display. The event in 2018 was also cancelled due to bad weather.

The display will take place from 6pm-9pm on Saturday, November 5, with organisers promising visitors the opportunity to meet some of the town's resident Victorians in an after-dark visit to the historic town.

Abbie King, Chief Operating Officer at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming visitors back to Blists Hill for our popular fireworks event after it was postponed due to the pandemic.

“Visitors will be able to experience the atmosphere of Blists Hill by night, warm up with a drink and a sing-song around the piano at the New Inn and enjoy a stunning professional fireworks display on the green. So why not wrap up warm and join us for a 5th November to remember, remember.”

Organisers at Blists Hill say guests can enjoy the sights, smells and sounds of the age of industry at the town's Foundry where they can see traditional iron casting in action using the age-old method of sand casting. Meanwhile The New Inn pub will also be open serving drinks and snacks.

Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust says booking is recommended.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £10 for children with a 10 per cent discount for PASSPLUS holders.

To book tickets visit www.ironbridge.org.uk.

What's On
Entertainment
Telford entertainment
Ironbridge
Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News