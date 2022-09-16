History of Wellington railway to be subject of talk

The Shropshire Archaeological and Historical Society will be hosting a talk by Neil Clarke at their meeting on Saturday, October 8.
It will cover the work of a group of businessmen who helped to promote and develop the railways in and around Wellington in the mid-19th century.
The key businessmen are John Slaney, wine and spirit merchant; Thomas Campbell Eyton, landowner and leading town improver; John Dickson, railway contractor and supplier; John Houlston, bookseller and travel agent; and John Barber, auctioneer and surveyor.
The talk from 2.30 pm at The Gateway, Chester Street, Shrewsbury, will also look at the social and economic impact this had on the area.