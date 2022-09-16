Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

History of Wellington railway to be subject of talk

By David TooleyWhat's OnPublished:

History and archaeology fans can find out more about Wellington businessmen and the railway at a meeting next month.

In its day Wellington shed was a busy depot servicing locomotives from all points of the compass,' published in a book by Leslie Price 'The Railways of Salop.'
In its day Wellington shed was a busy depot servicing locomotives from all points of the compass,' published in a book by Leslie Price 'The Railways of Salop.'

The Shropshire Archaeological and Historical Society will be hosting a talk by Neil Clarke at their meeting on Saturday, October 8.

It will cover the work of a group of businessmen who helped to promote and develop the railways in and around Wellington in the mid-19th century.

The key businessmen are John Slaney, wine and spirit merchant; Thomas Campbell Eyton, landowner and leading town improver; John Dickson, railway contractor and supplier; John Houlston, bookseller and travel agent; and John Barber, auctioneer and surveyor.

The talk from 2.30 pm at The Gateway, Chester Street, Shrewsbury, will also look at the social and economic impact this had on the area.

What's On
Entertainment
Weekend
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News