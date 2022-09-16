History of Wellington railway to be subject of talk

In its day Wellington shed was a busy depot servicing locomotives from all points of the compass,' published in a book by Leslie Price 'The Railways of Salop.'

The Shropshire Archaeological and Historical Society will be hosting a talk by Neil Clarke at their meeting on Saturday, October 8.

It will cover the work of a group of businessmen who helped to promote and develop the railways in and around Wellington in the mid-19th century.

The key businessmen are John Slaney, wine and spirit merchant; Thomas Campbell Eyton, landowner and leading town improver; John Dickson, railway contractor and supplier; John Houlston, bookseller and travel agent; and John Barber, auctioneer and surveyor.