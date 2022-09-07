Notification Settings

Chance to explore Telford on foot as Wellington Walking Festival returns

By Paul Jenkins

Walkers in Wellington will be striding out from Monday for six days of varied strolls, hikes and rambles for the return of an ever-popular celebration of walking.

The 11th annual Wellington Walking Festival will be launched at 10am on September 12 from Wellington Leisure Centre by mayor Dorothy Roberts.

Three groups of walkers will head off on the first day to explore the start of the T50 from Wellington, Hadley Park and the Guillotine Locks and for the more adventurous the Wrekin - The Rough Way.

There will be four more walks on the Tuesday including Slow Ways Shrewsbury to Wellington, the second stage of the T50 50-mile trail from Oakengates to Telford Town Park and a Bat Walk in Dothill.

On other days, walkers can discover the Attingham Estate or the industrial history of Broseley. Other events on the programme include Discover Sunnycroft, Nordic Walking in Apley Woods and All Around the Wrekin to find the Ercall.

The event is held as part of the 'Walkers are Welcome' initiative. Launched in Hebden Bridge in 2007, it encourages towns and villages nationwide to welcome walkers.

Publicity officer Jean Escott said: "There are walks for people of all ages and abilities, from those who want to test themselves with a long, vigorous walk to those who want to take their time and go on a gentle stroll.

"The programme is designed to accommodate all but also to take in attractions around the area and further beyond such as the Attingham Estate. Some of the walks will see a return by bus.

"Last year was the tenth anniversary of the festival and the Nordic walking proved very popular so that has been brought back. But there is also a number of new routes and activities that we think will prove popular."

Booking is essential for many of the events and certificates will be awarded to anyone taking part in five or more of the walks or for people completing 50 miles or more in total during the festival.

A full programme can be viewed at wellingtonwalkersarewelcome.org.uk/festival.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

