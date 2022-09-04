Dive into county's history with behind-the-scenes glimpse of Shropshire Archives

Shropshire Archives

The event, at the Shropshire Archives, Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, takes place at 11am on Tuesday, September 13.

A spokesman for the organisers said it would give people the chance to look at the organisation's stores and the way it conserves records.

He said: "Behind the scenes at Shropshire Archives, get a glimpse of the fantastic collections held here.

"Our archive stores contain over 5.5 miles of documents, maps, books and photographs, helping tell the story of Shropshire past and present."