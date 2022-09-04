Dive into county's history with behind-the-scenes glimpse of Shropshire Archives

The event, at the Shropshire Archives, Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, takes place at 11am on Tuesday, September 13.
A spokesman for the organisers said it would give people the chance to look at the organisation's stores and the way it conserves records.
He said: "Behind the scenes at Shropshire Archives, get a glimpse of the fantastic collections held here.
"Our archive stores contain over 5.5 miles of documents, maps, books and photographs, helping tell the story of Shropshire past and present."
The event will last for one hour and pre-booking is essential by emailing archives@shropshire.gov.uk.