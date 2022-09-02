Notification Settings

Eight of the biggest movies in history to be shown at open-air cinemas in the coming days

By Lauren HillWhat's OnPublished: Comments

Film buffs have two final opportunities to enjoy some of the biggest films of all time under the stars in the final evening of the summer.

The Greatest Showman at Trentham open air cinema.
Two events are taking place across on successive weekends, starting with a brand-new film festival at RAF Museum Cosford running from Friday-Sunday.

The huge, open-air cinema has been set up in preparation for screening some fun films, so make sure to bring some popcorn.

Seating is provided to VIP ticket holders, but those who prefer a regular ticket are encouraged to bring a fold out chair or a picnic blanket – that's if you can't fit the sofa in the car.

Starting off the weekend, the classic Top Gun is being shown this evening from 6.30pm-10pm.

On Saturday, there will be a screening of Sing 2 from 12.30pm-4.30pm, followed by Grease from 6.30pm-10.00pm.

The last day of the festival, Sunday, will see a screening of Encanto from 12.30pm-4.30pm, followed by Elvis from 5.30pm-8.30pm.

Tickets start from £7, and can be bought on eventbrite.co.uk from the RAF Museum Midland website.

But that's not all – next week The Luna Cinema is coming to Trentham Estate for three nights of al fresco films.

From September 9-11 there will be screenings of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Mamma Mia and the latest James Bond adventure, No Time to Die, with Trentham Lake serving as an epic backdrop to the big screen.

Tickets for Trentham Estate are on sale now, and can be purchased at www.thelunacinema.com/venue/trentham-estate/.

A variety of food partners will be present at all screenings, as well as a full bar serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, including BrewDog beer, Bathtub Gin, sparkling wine, cocktails, Lyre’s Non-alcoholic Spirits and more.

Movie snack options are also available for pre-order, but audiences are welcome to dig out their hampers and pack a picnic of their own for their movie night (though the bringing of alcohol to the events is restricted).

