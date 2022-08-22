Notification Settings

Roads to be shut temporarily this weekend for town's carnival parade

By Megan Howe

Details of road closures for the Market Drayton Carnival have been released ahead of the party getting started this weekend.

Roads in Market Drayton will be closed for the carnival parade. Photo: Google
The carnival is set to make a return this weekend with floats, stalls and activities for families to enjoy.

To allow the parade to travel through the town on Saturday, August 27, some of the roads in the town have had to be temporarily closed.

The parade will leave from The Grove School at 1pm and roads will need to be closed between 12.30pm and 3pm.

A rolling closure will be in place and the route will be opened as quickly as possible to minimise disruption to residents.

The roads affected will be Newcastle Road, Stafford Street, Shropshire Street, Alexander Road, Prospect Road, Cheshire Street, Tower Lawns and Smithfield Road.

