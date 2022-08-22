Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Family fun including falconry and parachutes at traditional country fair

By Sue SmithShifnalWhat's OnPublished: Comments

A jam-packed main arena timetable, including the brave Knights of Middle England, will greet visitors to the Weston Park Country Fair to be held in Shropshire on September 17 and September 18.

Dropping into the arena will also be members of the Red Devil Parachute Display Team.

The event promises a fun-filled day out for children and families set in the stunning grounds of Weston Park, on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border.

There will be family-inspired performances, have-a-go activities as well as educational demonstrations.

The Countryside Arena will see an array of demonstrations including gun-dog parades and falconry displays and first-class performances during the whole weekend.

For younger visitors, the super-fun Kids Zone will be the perfect place to enjoy the fun.

Whether youngsters want to paint a pot, pan for some treasure or get their faces painted, the Kids Zone will have a variety of activities that will bring smiles to their faces while being free-of-charge.

Older visitors will be able to enjoy fabulous live music at the Folk Roots Festival.

There will also be a stunning variety of food and drink to be found at the Food Festival and all the latest goods and countryside accessories will be on display on the hundreds of outlets spread out across the showground.

From the latest tackle at the Fishing Village to some hand-crafted items at the traditional rural crafts and antiques section, there will be a lot to discover during the weekend.

Visitors can pre-book tickets and save money by visiting the westonparkcountryfair.co.uk website.

What's On
Entertainment
Shifnal
Telford
Local Hubs
News

By Sue Smith

Reporter

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News