Quirky coracles to return to the River Severn for annual Ironbridge regatta

By Megan HoweTelfordWhat's OnPublished:

The River Severn will be filled with dozens of peculiar boats this Bank Holiday Monday for the return of a popular regatta.

The coracle is a traditional boat
The Ironbridge Coracle Regatta will take place at the Ironbridge Rowing Club at the far end of Dale End park on Monday, August 29 this year.

This popular annual event is organised by the Ironbridge Coracle Trust with the help of the Ironbridge Lions, the Ironbridge Rowing Club and many other local volunteers.

Mary Lewis, chair of Ironbridge Coracle Trust, said: "We are delighted that the much-loved Ironbridge Coracle Regatta is back on this year.

Ironbridge Coracle Regatta 2021. In Picture: Ollie Sydenham

"Fingers crossed for fine weather and we look forward to seeing you there."

People from all over the world flock to the event, bringing with them their home-made coracles to compete in races for beginners through to experts.

The coracle is a traditional boat made for a single person, used in the UK over 2,000 years ago.

They were most commonly used for fishing and date back to pre-Roman times.

On the riverbank there will be fun for all the family with a mini festival including traditional side shows to keep everyone fed, watered and entertained.

There will be a coconut shy, hook-a-duck, music from local musicians, fun stalls and a grand Duck Race on the river with prizes.

For children, the coracle paddling pool provides the chance to paddle a real coracle.

Ironbridge Coracle Regatta 2021

Any adult who is brave enough to take a coracle out on the river can hire a coracle and have a supervised taster session from 11am.

They will start off attached to a safety rope until they feel confident enough to have a go on their own. Safety boats will be around to help.

There are more than 200 parking spaces on the Regatta Field, which can be reached from Buildwas Road.

Ironbridge Coracle Regatta 2021

The post code for the event is TF8 7BJ.

Entry is free but parking is £2.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

