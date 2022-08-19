Fun and fantastic music as Camp Bestival in the West Midlands kicks off for the first time

At Camp Bestival: Alice (nine) and Seb Kettle (five), and Ashlee and Graham Kettle from Manchester.

Thousands of people are expected to descend on Weston Park over the next few days to enjoy everything from music and entertainment to spa treatments and fancy dress.

Campers have already set up at the venue on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border, with people of all ages gathering for some fun.

Weston Park prepares to welcome festivalgoers

The festival, held in the Midlands for the first time, will be a sister event to the existing Camp Bestival at Lulworth Castle, in Dorset, which was held last month.

The Dorset event has been run by former Radio 1 DJ Rob da Bank and his wife Josie since 2008.

There are set to be some exciting performances from talent across the music industry, including DJ Fatboy Slim, Rag'n'Bone Man, Self Esteem, and Example.

Bewdley's own Becky Hill will headline the programme tonight after shooting to fame on The Voice.

She will be joined by Scottish party favourites The Proclaimers, global dance music maestro Sasha, and M People songstress Heather Small.

Tonight's audiences will also experience DJ sets from TV star Gok Wan and drag queen Jodie Harsh, as well as a singalong performance from pop group Scouting for Girls.

The Beaumont family from West Yorkshire: Lucy (two), Thomas (five), Amy and Jason

However, music is just one aspect of Camp Bestival, which has excitement and thrills for people of all ages.

Over 18s can book a Wim Hof style ice bath, while anyone aged four or over can take a dip in a Swedish hot tub.

History enthusiasts can delve into the Stone Ages and learn how to create vivid paints, natural paintbrushes and beautiful cave art; make simple stone tools to turn into arrows; turn clay into a fat lamp; alongside many more primitive crafts.

Mylie Harlow, five, Molly Davies, seven, Tilley Davies, nine, and Leyla Harlow, nine, from Tamworth

There's also axe-throwing; African drumming, dancing, and art; children's circus activities; and silent yoga.

For those who like a taste of the outdoors, there's a zip wire; wild tree climbing; and bushcraft.